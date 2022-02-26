Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $26.88 Average PT from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UAA traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,324,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,572. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

