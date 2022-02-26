Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.08

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 51996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.