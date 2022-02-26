Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,169,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,118,000 after purchasing an additional 338,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Under Armour by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.