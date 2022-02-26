Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
UNIEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of UNIEF opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $21.78.
Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-Select (UNIEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.