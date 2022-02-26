Unilever (NYSE:UL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. Unilever has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 14.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $8,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

