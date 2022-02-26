Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Cut by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $246.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

