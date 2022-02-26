United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $718,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.21% of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UYM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 31.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:UYM opened at $101.32 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

