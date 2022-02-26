United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 476.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 459,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 379,660 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,378,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

SPIB opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

