United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $586,000 in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

TLRY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. Tilray’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

