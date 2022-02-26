United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $148.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.