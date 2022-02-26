United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $306,000.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

