United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $105.35 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.