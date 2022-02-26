United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.
UTHR stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.51. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
