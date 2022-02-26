United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

UTHR stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.51. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

