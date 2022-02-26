United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Down 12.9% Following Weak Earnings

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.9% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $167.47 and last traded at $168.16. Approximately 2,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.11.

The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.