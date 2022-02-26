Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

UNIT opened at $12.75 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 303,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

