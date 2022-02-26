Universal Health Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

