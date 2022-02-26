Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $144.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

