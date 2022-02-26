UNUS SED LEO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.79 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $6.05 or 0.00015402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.77 billion and $6.79 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00276648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001521 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

