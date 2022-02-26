Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. Upland Software has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

