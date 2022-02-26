Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

UEC stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.37 million, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,669 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

