USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 70,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,681. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

