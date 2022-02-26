USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.
USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 70,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,681. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
