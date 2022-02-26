USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Tops $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

