UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of USER stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

