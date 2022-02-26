Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 201.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

