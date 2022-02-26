Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,216,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

NYSE DPZ opened at $429.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.