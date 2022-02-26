Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.59 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.