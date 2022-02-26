Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.39.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $70.74 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $231.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

