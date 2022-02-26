Utah Retirement Systems Sells 7,100 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 944.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,984,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

