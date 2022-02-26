Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,274,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RingCentral by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average of $211.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $390.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

