v.systems (VSYS) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $854,613.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, v.systems has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
v.systems Coin Profile
v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,420,112,394 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,503,930 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.
Buying and Selling v.systems
