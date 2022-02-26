VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,059,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 10,247,131 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $19.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,789,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

