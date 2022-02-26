Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

