Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.63

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.63 and last traded at $71.72, with a volume of 72225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

