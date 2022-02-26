Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

