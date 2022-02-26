Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Velodyne Lidar worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $3.78 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

