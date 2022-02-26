Ventyx Biosciences Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.41). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VTYX stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.