Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 38.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.