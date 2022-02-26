Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

