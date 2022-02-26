Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

