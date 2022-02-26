Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,843 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Computer Programs and Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $181,716. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.81 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $436.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

