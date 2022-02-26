Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

