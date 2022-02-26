Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,102 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594 over the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFLY. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

