Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after buying an additional 110,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,413,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,708,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $57.57 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

