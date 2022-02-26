Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Acquires 97,711 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 97,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

On Monday, December 6th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68.

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

NYSE:XM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of -14.56.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,189,000 after purchasing an additional 315,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

