Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

