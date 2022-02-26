VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $28.07. 7,524,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

