VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.
NYSE VICI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $28.07. 7,524,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.