VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 7,524,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.