Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,410 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

VBR opened at $173.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

