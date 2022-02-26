ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ViewRay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.14 on Friday. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $682.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

