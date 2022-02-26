ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ViewRay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.14 on Friday. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $682.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
