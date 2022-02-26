Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) to post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.59). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vigil Neuroscience.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

VIGL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,817. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

